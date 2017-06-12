Paytm Mall appoints Amit Sinha COO

Amit Sinha, a vice-president overlooking business and human resources at One97 Communications Ltd, the company behind the Paytm app, has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its e-commerce business Paytm Mall, a company statement said on Monday.

Sinha has been associated with Paytm since December 2007 and has served in several key business roles. At Paytm Mall, he will be responsible for overall operations, hiring, category management and logistics.

Paytm Mall’s category leaders, logistics and operations functions will report to Sinha. He “will be responsible for overall operations of Paytm Mall and expanding the team to ensure customers have access to the widest assortment of products,” according to a release.

“At Paytm Mall, we are addressing a unique opportunity of giving small businesses and retailers access to mobile internet technology to address India’s large mobile consumer base. Amit’s experience in building various businesses since their inception makes him our best choice to lead our commerce business,” Founder, Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a statement.

Sinha, an MBA from Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta with an engineering degree from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, has spent nearly a decade at One 97 Communications across business process, human resources and finance functions.