French retail giant names Alexandre Bompard as new CEO

Carrefour announced the hiring of Alexandre Bompard as its new CEO according to the Wall Street Journal.

The French company is Europe’s largest supermarket retailer, and currently sells out of warehouses in hypermarket designs. It aims to increase online retail sales with Bompard, who has competed with Amazon in his previous position at retailer Fnac Darty.

Bompard was the CEO of French retailer Fnac Darty. He took the reins of Fnac, a bookstore and music retailer, in 2011, taking the company public in 2013.

Last year, Bompard won a bidding war with South African retail giant Steinhoff for consumer electronics company Darty Group, creating a retail chain with combined annual sales of some $7.9 billion. He is known for growing online operations.

He succeeds Georges Plassat, who has served in the top position at the hypermarket retailer, which operates more than 11,900 stores in over 30 countries, since 2012.