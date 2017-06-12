Apple announces opening of first official retail store in Taiwan

Apple has posted a message on its regional Taiwan website to announce the imminent opening of its first official retail store in the country.

On his Twitter account on Sunday, Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook announced that the company’s first retail store will be opening in Taipei.

After building 40 stores in China and 6 in neighboring Hong Kong, and over 41 years of existence as a company, Apple will open its first official store in Taiwan. The store is located in the Xinyi District, on the ground floor and basement level of Taipei 101, the fourth tallest skyscraper in the world.

The website said: Taiwan’s first Apple Store will soon open in Taipei! Apple Store – Taipei 101 will provide a space for people to experience Apple’s full range of products and services.

Currently, Apple authorizes third parties to run Apple resellers to sell its products in Taiwan, while the U.S. firm also sells its products through its online platform.

The company has opened 495 retail stores across 17 countries, including 270 in the United States and 225 elsewhere, since May 2001.