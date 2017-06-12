Shiv Sagar’s NT Poojari opens Fish N Bait at Mumbai

With an aim to deliver exquisite coastal and continental aquatic cuisines in an imperturbable ambiance, Fish N Bait is the latest venture by NT Poojari of Shiv Sagar Food & Resorts Pvt. Ltd – the restaurateur behind Shiv Sagar Veg Restaurant and a partner at Mahesh Lunch Home.

Fish N Bait aspires to be the ultimate destination for seafood lovers; where one can come in at any time of the day and find an elaborate gourmet spread to choose from.

The eye-catching yet industrially chic, globally inspired interiors pay tribute to the humble and hardworking fishermen worldwide. Designed by Umesh Desai and Associates, the interiors were conceptualized to weave a story of the rich culture and delectable food that the coastal areas have to offer. The ceiling is highlighted with wooden rafters with fish net hung in-between so the light can penetrate through it to create interesting pattern on the floors. The rustic flooring is in brown stone finish tiles that compliment the wooden furniture of the space. With a wooden finish and indirect lighting, the elaborate bar is designed to focus on the various items on display. With a cinematic screen as backdrop, the bar will play videos and slideshows of fishermen and the aquatic life.

The furniture cannot go unnoticed with an interesting collection of king size chairs and polished wooden tables that add symmetry and richness to the entire space. Mimicking the activities and items used by everyday fishermen, the restaurant presents a live wall opposite the entrance that displays various seafood such as

Lobster, Crabs, Tiger Prawns, Red Snapper and a lot more. The column in the center is highlighted with a collage of photographs of fishermen worldwide that were taken by the Fish N Bait team on their various research trips. The restaurant also has a private dining area with an impeccable collection of wines displayed along with a library that offers fishing souvenirs and a collection of books on various seafood recipes, fishing stories and aquatic legends.

Speaking on the idea behind the interiors, Umesh Desai says, “The journey of Fish N Bait started off as a casual dining experience for the young and the old. The interior and décor of the place stays true to the concept of building a relation between the rich culture both our coasts have to offer and put it in a form of a story while keeping the key person in mind – The Fishermen. The aim of the décor was to make the person feel connected to the coast not just through food but by launching a cozy, homely yet rustic feel just like our fishermen.”

The menu has been carefully devised with a strong emphasis on revival of coastal cuisine from around the world. Chef Vinayak Patil, working very closely with Poojari, has created an intricate menu, which is sure to win the heart of every seafood lover. On offer will be an extensive menu serving Malwani, Goan, Managlorean, Chettinad, Oriya and Bengali cuisine along with South East Asian, Japanese, Mediterranean, European, Continental Malaysian, Thai and Chinese seafood specialties.

Speaking on the launch, NT Poojari says, “Being a foodie, I always wanted to provide the best food service to food lovers; be it vegetarian or aquatic cuisine. I always believe that customers should have a choice and they deserve to get the best. With Fish N Bait, I want food lovers to experience global coastal delicacies in their neighborhood.”

Fish N Bait is the newest destination for suave individuals to come together and indulge in a mix of authentic global seafood fare, exhilarating cocktails and stimulating ambiance – a place that brings fishermen stories to life.