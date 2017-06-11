CaratLane opens new store at Infiniti Mall in Mumbai, targets 50 by FY2017-18

CaratLane, one of India’s leading Omnichannel jewellers has opened its third store in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, at Infiniti Mall, Malad West.

For a brand that’s on a mission to democratize access to jewellery, this particular store’s launch – the 19th in the country – is being seen as another step forward in expanding its retail footprint and making its jewellery more accessible.

This outpost of CaratLane – a Tanishq partnership – is designed to usher in a uniquely smart jewellery buying experience.

“We are extremely proud to launch our second store in Mumbai which exudes an unrivalled aura. This store has a cosy decor, open door, bright setting and lots of warmth to offer, providing the perfect setting for a truly memorable jewellery buying experience. The store also houses a Solitaire Corner and the virtual try-on ‘magic mirror’ for those ‘just looking’ moments. Our store here is a testament to our commitment to make modern, affordable jewellery increasingly accessible,” said Founder & CEO CaratLane, Mithun Sacheti, at the launch.

“We believe that jewellery should be for everyone and not for a select few. Through our StreamLane™ system, we eliminate inefficiencies from the supply chain resulting in savings of up to 20 per cent over traditional retailers that we pass on to our customers,” he added.

CaratLane has 20 stores currently and is targeting 50 stores by the end of FY2017. All its stores are between 600-700 sq. ft. and are a mix of franchise and company-owned outlets.

Tanishq has ownership rights in CaratLane and also a 62 per cent stake in the company.

Store Address: Infiniti Mall, GF 041, Upper Ground Floor, No.504, New Link Road, Malad (West), Mumbai – 400064