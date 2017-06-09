Arush Chopra

CEO

Just Herbs

Arush Chopra, 33, is the CEO at Just Herbs – one of India’s fastest growing Internet-driven natural beauty brands and the first brand in the country to crowd-source its products.

A firm believer in the power of Indian holistic healing practices, Chopra gave up a cushy finance job in Singapore to return to India in 2015. He took up his family’s traditionally-run natural cosmetics manufacturing unit and turned it into a profitable enterprise without relying on external investors.

Chopra was able to do this, thanks to the ‘lean-startup’ methodology that focuses on ROI-driven marketing and on getting products in the hands of customers faster – a rarity in an industry known for marketing overruns and high product development costs.

Just Herbs’ recent launch – the herb-enriched skin tint – has given it instant fame among natural beauty connoisseurs as it is the first time an Indian beauty company has created a product from entirely from customer feedback via an extensive social-media-based crowd-sourcing programme spanning over six months.

Just Herbs today is sold heavily via the online channel in India, is exported to over nine Asian countries and is making a foray into the offline space with company owned stand-alone stores in major Indian cities.

Chopra has a varied work experience in the financial and media industry with a special focus on sales and marketing. Before taking up Just Herbs, Chopra was responsible for institutional sales at Singapore based Duxton Asset Management – a Deutsche Bank spinout managing over US $650 million in assets for pension funds, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals.

He has also been a financial journalist having written for Bloomberg News and the Financial Times of London on a variety of subjects.

Chopra holds a double masters degree from City University London and Aarhus University, Denmark and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from St. Xavier’s College Mumbai.