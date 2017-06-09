NCR Storepro – A retail solution from NCR designed for transforming the consumer experience

Infinitas Technology Solutions brings NCR StorePro, a proven point-of-sale and store management solution designed specifically for the independent grocer to help them transform the customer experience.

What is Storepro?

StorePro is a suite of integrated software products from NCR Inc. It is developed to support a full In-Store solution and point of sale, for the supermarket sector in the retail market. StorePro focuses on resilience and high performance for integrated multi-format stores and checkouts, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets and more. StorePro’ s architecture is hardware independent, and globally proven to be resilient and reliable, including powerful recovery agents, integrity, and technical evolution.

The core of the StorePro family is the office and the point of sale system.

The office is a feature-rich application that supports ongoing store activities. It enables you to:

• Generate comprehensive reports and analysis for effective store monitoring

• Keep stock management, and general management control for an entire chain

• Provide powerful promotions and loyalty club functionality that match the needs of the most demanding supermarket business

The point of sale provides all the requirements of front-end point of sale activities. The intelligent data POS systems are the basis for up-to-date information at the point of sale, including:

• A wide range of customer-orientated services

• Various store profiles

• Price integrity between the checkout and merchandise management system

• The ability to supply the data required for today’s customer loyalty programs.

The result is a product that covers small to large store modularity, an enormously rich feature set, and performance proven on hyper-configurations with over 200 lanes and 300,00 items.

StorePro provides a solution to any in-store retail need known today.

Who is it for?

The StorePro solution opens up a wide variety of business benefits and new markets for retailers. It is suitable for Hypermarket, Supermarket, Grocery, General Merchandise, C-Stores, Health and Beauty/Drug Stores, Self-scanning systems, and more.

Successful retailers can implement winning strategies through a technology infrastructure, which can support them every step of the way.

Infinitas Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd is the premier partner for NCR POS in India. For more details on NCR Storepro, send your queries to pos@infinitasts.com