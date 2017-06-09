Amazon launches Alexa-enabled smartwatch in India

Delhi-based e-commerce portal Yerha.com on Friday launched a new smartwatch which is powered by Alexa, an intelligent personal assistant developed by Amazon.

Priced at Rs 13,900, iMCO Watch includes alarm, alternate timezone, calendar, music Bluetooth control, notifications, step counter, heart rate monitor, stopwatch, timer, weather and speed dial.

“With iMCO, we continue to offer diverse and unique tech gadgets that enhance the lifestyles of the modern day consumers,” said CEO of Yerha.com, Manikant Jain in a statement.

The smartwatch is compatible with both iPhones (running iOS v9.0 and above) and Android phones (running on v5.0 and above).

The watch features a stainless steel case body, AMOLED full-circle display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB flash memory and is dust and water resistant.