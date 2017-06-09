PepsiCo starts manufacturing Doritos in India

Beverages and snacks maker PepsiCo said Friday it has begun manufacturing its nacho chip brand Doritos in India at its Kolkata plant.

The US-headquartered firm, which makes Pepsi and Mountain Dew soft drinks, and Kurkure and Doritos salty snacks, said it will procure corn, from locally in line with its source in India commitment.

VP Operations, PepsiCo, Niteen Pradhan said in a statement: “Our goal has been to develop local ecosystems and produce locally.”

The company said it will market Doritos across a mix of large format retail chains, online channels and neighbourhood stores.

The statement from PepsiCo claimed that Doritos is one of its billion dollar brands and one of the fastest growing snacks in its portfolio.