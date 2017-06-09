Home Big Grid PepsiCo starts manufacturing Doritos in India

Beverages and snacks maker said Friday it has begun manufacturing its nacho chip brand in India at its Kolkata plant.

The company said it will market Doritos across a mix of large format retail chains, online channels and neighbourhood stores

The US-headquartered firm, which makes Pepsi and Mountain Dew soft drinks, and Kurkure and Doritos salty snacks, said it will procure corn, from locally in line with its source in India commitment.

VP Operations, PepsiCo, said in a statement: “Our goal has been to develop local ecosystems and produce locally.”

The statement from PepsiCo claimed that Doritos is one of its billion dollar brands and one of the fastest growing snacks in its portfolio.

