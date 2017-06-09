Status Quo to expand retail presence; focus on shop-in-shop, exclusive outlets

Status Quo is planning to expand its retail presence across India by opening shop-in-shops and exclusive brand outlets.

In an interview with Indiaretailing, Director, Crave Clothing Company Pvt. Ltd. (Status Quo), Bobby Arora revealed, “From 70 shop-in-shop (SIS) currently, we are looking at 105 shop-in-shop by end of this year. We have also planned exclusive brand outlet (EBOs) expansion from early next year.”

He further added, “Exports, MBO’s and LFS business are steadily growing with us and we wish to continue with the same. In India the new markets/ states which we are exploring are Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.”

Started in 1998, Status Quo began with an aim to create a whole range of impressive and vibrant apparels for the youth, now a well-known brand of choice for self-directed youngsters. Offering a complete range of fashion wear, the youth oriented brand appears to its dynamism style and outlook. Complimenting their beliefs with modish designs, the brand helps them to stand apart from the teaming millions with its unique and exciting designs along with consistent quality.

The brand has an installed capacity to produce 2.5 million pieces per annum and is the official Licensee to sell apparels for Baahubali 2, Emoji, Garfield, and Archie and has recently associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore for their fashion apparel collection.

The brand is available through 1100 plus multi brand stores (MBOs) across the country and has a presence across all large format stores (LFS) like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Lulu and Central with 140 touch points. Status Quo also retails through Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, ABOF, Snapdeal, Tata Cliq, Paytm and store.statusquo.in. They are also present in countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kenya and Tanzania.

Status Quo has a product portfolio which consists of shirts, waist coats, shrugs, blazers, t-shirts, shorts, joggers, trousers, denims, sweat shirts, sweaters and jackets.