Neeru’s open first store in Delhi

Ethnic wear retail, Neeru’s, ha opened first store in Delhi. The store was inaugurated by celebrated Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor; the brand ambassador of Neeru’s who also endorses the company’s renowned wedding collection.

Inspired by the success of Neeru’s outlets in other cities, the Delhi store is spread over 3,200 square feet and is innovatively designed to allow customers to get a glimpse of the different products on offer.

Neeru’s has plans to expand its presence in North India by opening more stores in Delhi/NCR. They are tapping shopping hubs like Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar and Ambience Mall, Gurgaon along with stores in Lucknow and Chandigarh. The retailer already has a lavish store situated on the second floor at DLF Mall of India, Noida.

Conceptualized by the brand’s in-house team the Karol Bagh store features an inviting and inspiring design which exudes the sophistication of the brand.

The store showcases Neeru’s extensive range of clothing which redefines and modernizes Indian attire for women. Right from innovative silk lehengas to stylish Banarasi sarees, suits, mix-and-match, accessories, the Signature Neeru Kumar collection has touched the hearts of all clients. The other collections include Little Neeru’s which is dedicated to children up to 14 years of age. Ranging from everyday ethnic wear to festive wear, the brand caters to a spectrum of discerning audiences with varied tastes and style.

Stating the USP of the brand – Selling the latest and the best of Indian ethnic wear at a reasonable price tag, Director, Neeru’s, Avnish Kumar commented on the launch, “We are very delighted to open our first store in Delhi. The capital being such a culturally rich and vibrant city, the opening of our first store in Delhi marks an exciting step for the brand. With its fresh appeal and unique shopping experience, our new store will definitely keep the customers returning back for more. Our aim is to serve the clothing demands right from everyday to D-day of the mass, thus our collection rejoices the finest craftsmanship and grandeur of luxurious fabrics with just perfect blend of traditional Indian finery with contemporary styles. With this store, we want to cater to the astute consumers in North India.”

Speaking on the occasion Karisma Kapoor said, “It is an absolute delight to be associated with Neeru’s. This is the name I can trust to endow the classic fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.”