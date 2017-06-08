Jeyandran Venugopal

CTO

Myntra

Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra has named former Amazon executive Jeyandran Venugopal as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Ajit Narayanan, who was appointed as the head of technology for Myntra late last year, has resigned from the company. Venugopal will replace him from next week and report to the company CEO Ananth Narayanan.

He will be responsible for ramping up technology functions related to data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, among other things.

Prior to joining Myntra, Venugopal was heading his own start-up called Eclinic247, which helps consumers find and consult doctors online. Venugopal was also one of the founding members of Amazon’s first offshore development centre in India that was set up in Bengaluru in 2004. Venugopal has also briefly worked at rival online marketplace Snapdeal as a technology advisor and as a senior engineering leader at Yahoo.

Venugopal, who holds a master’s in mechanical engineering as well as computer science from University of Illinois, has nearly 18 years’ experience.