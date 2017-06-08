Flipkart announces 9-day Flipkart Fashion Days sale

Flipkart has announced 9-day end of season sale – Flipkart Fashion Days from June 10 – June 18. As a part of the sale, Flipkart is bringing a host of exciting offers and discounts for the trendiest season styles.

As a part of the sale, Flipkart will introduce ‘Matchmaker’ deals that will allow the customers to curate fashion in case they are unsure of how to create the next fashionable look for themselves.

Brand Stock Exchange is another new concept wherein top brands will be in the offing at steep discounts across the day, as a part of limited deal offers. Another innovative feature is the movie themed stores that will add a surge of discounts across special time periods during the sale days.

Flipkart has also identified different personas of fashion shoppers and curated specific themes of clothing, footwear and accessories for every Fashion Tribe. Each customer will have products of their choice be it a luxury shopper, a sports freak or a traditional wear lover. Furthermore, during this sale period, Flipkart will showcase the ongoing purchases and wishlist of shoppers from top Indian cities and customers will get a chance to add those fast trending products in their respective ‘Wishlist’.

To intensify the excitement among customers, Flipkart will host a ‘Guess the Brand’ Quiz, this will essentially involve the customers and encourage them to identify brand logos, the winners will be awarded with exciting prizes. A ‘Bid n Win’ contest will also be open for the customers during the 9-day sale and the lowest unique bidders will win premium prizes like Emporio Armani watch worth Rs 13,995, Victorinox bag worth Rs 15,960 and a lot more.

Speaking about the sale, Head – Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev commented, “Indians today are a highly fashionable crowd, and at Flipkart we deeply understand this pulse. The objective behind our hosting this exclusive sale event is to reach out to the millions of fashion-savvy Indians across the country, and make aspirations a reality for them. With our exclusive offers, discounts, exciting contests and new features, we will enable our customers to shop better and smarter, as buyers like to evaluate products, and compare prices before making a purchase in order to get the best deal. Further we will have new constructs which will be refreshed every few hours for our customers and they will see new ranges, offers and deals each time they visit the website.”

Along with 50 exclusive top brands fashion line, several premium brands such as – Aeropostle, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Crocs, Adidas, French Connection, Jealous 21, Nine West and more will be on sale. In accessories customers can look for enviable deals from Police, Ferrari, Swiss Military, Victorinox. In the footwear category – Chemistry, Carlton, Peter England, Provogue, Slazenger, and many more, will be a part of the sale.