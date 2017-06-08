The Future of Grocery: E-commerce, digital technology and changing shopping preferences

Imagine a grocery store where you can receive personal recommendations and offers the moment you step in the store, where checkout takes seconds and you can pay for groceries without ever taking out your wallet. Sound far-fetched? It’s closer than you think.

Technology has fundamentally transformed the way industries such as music, books and video operate. iTunes allows consumers to cobble together personal music libraries they can carry with them wherever they go, and Amazon gives shoppers access to an extensive selection of products, user reviews and personalized recommendations based on search and purchase history…

Click Here To Download The Full Report