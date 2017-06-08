Lacoste plans to expand retail footprint in Delhi, Mumbai

Lacoste, French lifestyle brand popularly known for its polo t-shirts in a wide palette of colour range, is planning to expand its retail footprint further in India.

In an interview with Indiaretailing Bureau, MD & CEO, Lacoste, Rajesh Jain says, “Delhi and Mumbai being the most important markets, the brand has much deeper penetration in these markets and intends to expand further. We are keenly watching the premium developments in Tier-I and Tier-II cities both in terms of consumer demographics and psychographics and also relevant retail developments. We are open to exploring store opening at any location in India where like-minded brands are present and quality infrastructure is available.”

The brand product portfolio entails apparel and accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear and underwear. Polo t-shirts are regarded as the brand best selling product.

Lacoste believes in providing a superlative experience to its customers and hence is very selective about the retail areas. It has one or two flagship boutiques in each of the key cities i.e. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune, with approx. 1,200-1,500 sq.ft. boutiques in other key retail developments.

In 1933, René Lacoste, a French tennis legend and André Gillier, the owner and President of the largest French knitwear manufacturing firm of that time, set up a company to manufacture the logo-embroidered shirt. The champion had designed this for his own use on the tennis court, golf and sailing. This was the first time that a brand name appeared on the outside of an article of clothing – an idea which has since become extremely successful.

This shirt revolutionized men’s sportswear and replaced the woven fabric, long-sleeved, starched classic shirts. Today, it continues to offer the same quality, comfort and solidity on which it built its name.

At present, the brand has an overall presence in 38 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 9 shop-in-shops (SIS). The brand also has a digital flagship store (online store) in India.

Lacoste is present in international markets across 120 countries wherein 2 Lacoste products are sold every second. In India, we sell one Lacoste product every 2 minutes.