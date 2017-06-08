Nykaa reports net revenue of Rs 214 cr for FY 2016-17

Online beauty portal, Nykaa.com, reported a net revenue of Rs 214 crore and gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 275 crore for the financial year 2016-17, the company said in a statement.

The company which last raised Rs 104.3 crore in December 2016 said it will launch 8 new stores in this fiscal to reach a total store count of 30.

According to the statement the company is currently on a GMV run rate of Rs 600 crore.

In the financial year, Nykaa increased its brand portfolio by 56 per cent to stock more than 700 brands with more than 80,000 products. The company brought onboard international beauty brands like M.A.C, Clinique, The Face Shop and NYX last year, which constituted of 15 per cent of the overall sales.