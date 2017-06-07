Myntra appoints Jeyandran Venugopal CTO

Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra has named former Amazon executive Jeyandran Venugopal as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Ajit Narayanan, who was appointed as the head of technology for Myntra late last year, has resigned from the company. Venugopal will join Myntra next week and report to the company CEO Ananth Narayanan.

Myntra also said that it had hired five senior engineers recently, including an architect, from companies such as Ola and Intuit to strengthen its core technology team.

Prior to joining Myntra, Venugopal was heading his own start-up called Eclinic247, which helps consumers find and consult doctors online. Venugopal was also one of the founding members of Amazon’s first offshore development centre in India that was set up in Bengaluru in 2004. Venugopal has also briefly worked at rival online marketplace Snapdeal as a technology advisor and as a senior engineering leader at Yahoo.

“Venugopal joins us at a crucial phase when Myntra is treading firmly on its path to profitability. We have always laid emphasis on having a strong leadership and his appointment brings that to the fore. Jeyandran has to his credit, years of experience in the field of technology, with a proven track record that further reinforces our commitment to provide unmatched service to our customers,” said Chief Executive Officer, Myntra, Ananth Narayanan in a statement.