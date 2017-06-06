Home Retail Hub NEC launches US $10 mn centre for big data analytics in India

NEC launches US $10 mn centre for big data analytics in India

By  
-
SHARE

In a bid to strengthen big data analysis services in India as well as globally, Japanese technology firm and NEC Technologies India Private Limited (NTI) on Tuesday announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence for Analytics Platform and Solutions (COE-APS) in the country.

NEC launches US mn centre for big data analytics in India
The COE-APS will simplify digital transformation for both customers and partners in the telecom, retail, banking, financial services, insurance and manufacturing sectors as well as Government organisations

NEC aims to achieve revenue of over US $100 million within three years of the COE-APS’s establishment, being set-up with US $10 million over the same period.

The centre will promote solutions and services of NEC’s Big Data and Analytics Platform, titled ‘Data Platform for Hadoop (DPH)’.

“The new Centre of Excellence is an important step towards utilising and NEC’s Data Platform for Hadoop to provide benefits for government bodies and enterprises in India and across the world,” said Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation, in a statement.

The COE-APS will simplify digital transformation for both customers and partners in the telecom, retail, banking, financial services, insurance and manufacturing sectors as well as Government organisations.

The centre will initially focus on markets that include Japan, India, Singapore, Philippines and Hong Kong and gradually expand services in other countries.

The COE-APS will leverage the computational power and scalability of NEC’s specialised hardware for big data and analytics to flexibly handle the ever-increasing demand for storage and computation by Hadoop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR