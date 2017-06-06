NEC launches US $10 mn centre for big data analytics in India

In a bid to strengthen big data analysis services in India as well as globally, Japanese technology firm NEC Corporation and NEC Technologies India Private Limited (NTI) on Tuesday announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence for Analytics Platform and Solutions (COE-APS) in the country.

NEC aims to achieve revenue of over US $100 million within three years of the COE-APS’s establishment, being set-up with US $10 million over the same period.

The centre will promote solutions and services of NEC’s Big Data and Analytics Platform, titled ‘Data Platform for Hadoop (DPH)’.

“The new Centre of Excellence is an important step towards utilising big data analytics and NEC’s Data Platform for Hadoop to provide benefits for government bodies and enterprises in India and across the world,” said Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation, Tomoyasu Nishimura in a statement.

The COE-APS will simplify digital transformation for both customers and partners in the telecom, retail, banking, financial services, insurance and manufacturing sectors as well as Government organisations.

The centre will initially focus on markets that include Japan, India, Singapore, Philippines and Hong Kong and gradually expand services in other countries.

The COE-APS will leverage the computational power and scalability of NEC’s specialised hardware for big data and analytics to flexibly handle the ever-increasing demand for storage and computation by Hadoop.