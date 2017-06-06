Nutella opens first restaurant in Chicago

Ferrero, the Italian brand that invented and manufactures the chocolate-hazelnut spread, opened its first all-Nutella cafe on May 31. The cafe is located in the city’s Millennium Park Plaza.

The cafe serves a mix of sweet and savory items centered around the star ingredient. Not every item on the menu includes Nutella, but everything is inspired by the origins of it.

Apparently, the design of the cafe is meant to make the consumers feel like they are actually walking into a jar of Nutella.

The ground floor of the restaurant has an open floor plan with communal tables and smaller cafe-style seating for pairs of people to sit and talk over the many options, ranging from sweet to savory.

On the second level of the cafe are roundabout red couches surrounding a fireplace for a warm and inviting dining experience something the minds behind the restaurant believe will resonate with the people of Chicago.

The Parsippany, N.J.-based company, whose products also include Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Tic Tac mints, said the new Nutella Café offers coffee, lunch items and a number of to-go options.

Ferrero has had a Nutella Bar for several years in Chicago’s Eataly food and restaurant market, but this is the company’s first standalone café.

“We wanted to create a world of Nutella for our fans that could truly capture the essence of the brand — not just in the dishes that will be served, but in the full experience from the moment you step into the space.” said Head of Marketing for Nutella North America, Noah Szporn in a statement.

Nutella was created in Italy and debuted in the United States in 1983. The spread is available in about 160 countries.