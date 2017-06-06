Parle Products forays into pulses category

Biscuit and confectionery maker Parle Products on Monday said it has forayed in the pulses category with the launch of its brand Fresh Harvest.

The Fresh Harvest collection will include Toor, Moong, Urad, Channa and Masoor dals sourced from the best farms in Maharashtra and Karnataka, it said in a statement.

Fresh Harvest has been launched across class-A outlets, self service outlets and local retail chains across over 5 lakh towns in Maharashtra currently and would be launched in phased manner in other parts of India over the next 12 months.

The pulses market is estimated at 27 million tonnes per annum and India’s projected demand for pulses is set to grow up to 35 million tonnes by 2020.

“Through this brand, we want to offer consumers premium pulses that are pure, unadulterated and full of nutrition to make meal-time healthier”.

“Right from sourcing to delivering quality end products to consumers, the involvement of a company like Parle will go a long way in convincing consumers to switch to packaged pulses,” Products Category Head, Parle, Mayank Shah said.