Parachute Advansed expands product portfolio; introduces hair nourishment products for men

Marico Ltd extends the virtues of hair nourishment to the newly launched men’s range of products – Parachute Advansed Men. The brand promises hair nourishment as well as styling, so as to reflect the goodness on the outside too through shinny soft healthy hair because ‘Good Men Deserve to Look Good’.

Marico has recognized male grooming as a future growth category. Even though the male grooming market is exploding there is a certain section of the audience who hold a lesser focus on their appearance. The general understanding is that men are nonchalant about their looks. Parachute Advansed Men, however, believes that this portion of men, especially around the age group of 29+, often de-prioritise grooming because they put their family, friends and society ahead of themselves, thereby ignoring their self-care. Hence through their new array of non-sticky hair products, Parachute aims to intervene and protect their hair from the extremities that their lifestyle throws them into. The products range from the Classic After-Shower Hair Cream to Anti-Dandruff with Lemon & Neem and Anti-Hairfall with Almond.

The campaign kick starts with a TVC, conceptualized by Ogilvy, where in you have a soldier who is fighting the war but yet cleans up well to meet his wife for a party, a doctor who stays up late taking care of his patients but yet tidies himself to meet his family, and a firefighter who risks his life for people although they are not related to him. The ad ends with a message that good men like these also deserve to look good, which is the core of Parachute Advansed Men.

Commenting on its new range, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, Anuradha Aggarwal says, “Styling for men is a highly underpenetrated category, with a huge segment of consumers using water/oil for grooming and nourishment post wash. Having recognized this gap and marrying it to Marico’s larger focus on the male grooming sector, we have launched Parachute Advansed Men which truly celebrates manhood and shows them in a good light.”