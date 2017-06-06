Textile Ministry finalising draft guidelines of National Textiles Policy

Ministry of Textiles is in the process of finalising draft guidelines of National Textiles Policy and same will be sent to the union cabinet for approval next month, a senior official said.

According to a PTI report: Pushpa Subramanyam, additional secretary of Textiles Ministry said the Centre is awaiting a formal request from the Telangana Government for assistance for the proposed Textile Park at Warangal.

“We have done stakeholder consultations with all segments, with all handloom weavers, big manufacturers (on the textiles policy). We have reached out to all the segments. We are almost ready (with the draft).

“Soon after the Textiles India-2017 is over, we will enrich the document with the more inputs from the event. In July it may go to cabinet for approval,” Subramanyam told PTI.

The policy aims to achieve US $300 billion (over Rs 20 lakh crore) worth of textile exports by 2024-25 and create an additional 35 million jobs.

She was in the city to participate in a roadshow to promote ‘Textiles India 2017’ a mega exhibition and convention of the Indian textile industry to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from June 30 to July 2.

The event is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by several union ministers and chief ministers of various states.

Replying to a query, she said there was seven per cent growth in the textile and garment exports from India between July 2016 and April 2017 (over previous year) on the back of some schemes announced by the Centre.

Last year the total exports stood at US $40 billion while, the Ministry is targetting US $45 billion this year, she said.

On the proposed Textile Park in Warangal, she said there is no dearth of funds for the project.

“We are waiting for the proposal from the State Government. We have funds. As soon as it comes we will sanction it,” the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

In a bid to boost textile industry, the State Government had proposed to set up a fibre to fabric textile park in Warangal.