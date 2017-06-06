Being Human plans robust retail expansion through exclusive outlets

Being Human, a clothing line with a heart, launched by Salman Khan, in 2012, globally licensed by Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, has its footprints in over 15 countries with over 550 point-of-sales. Going forward, the brand is planning to retail expansion through exclusive outlets.

Talking about the same, VP – Marketing and Business Development, Being Human Clothing – The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, Kunal Mehta said, “Our retail expansion plans is to open 40 to 50 exclusive stores in the next 2 to 3 years.”

He further added, “We are doing great in North, West and East region. Metros are coming up with more demand, but other Tier II and Tier III cities are also growing rapidly. We have online partners like Myntra, Jabong etc. We are present internationally, Mauritius, Nepal, France & Middle East.”

The brand is retailed across 68 cities in multiple channels with 60 exclusive stores (including franchise outlets), 262 shop-in-shops including large format stores, 46 multi-brand outlets across India and e-commerce websites internationally and in India.

Being Human is a complete casual wear brand and our product range is from shirts, t-shirts, polos, jackets, tops, trousers, chinos, denim, shorts, dresses, knits, belts, caps, flip-flops etc.