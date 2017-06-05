RadioShack closes more than 1,000 stores over the weekend

RadioShack closed more than 1,000 stores over the weekend, leaving the chain with just 70 company-owned stores left in operation.

The 96-year-old electronics retailer shut down most of its stores just two months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

At the time of the filing, RadioShack parent company General Wireless Operations said the chain would close 200 of its 1,500 company-owned stores. A few weeks later, that number grew to 552 closures.

Now, after the weekend’s mass closures, just 70 company-owned stores remain in operation, along with 425 stores owned by franchisees.

The chain held a giant liquidation sale over the weekend “before we close the stores for good,” it said in a statement.

“We cannot thank you, the RadioShack family, enough for sharing in the journey throughout the years,” the company said in a press release last week. “Go say goodbye to the RadioShack in your neighborhood.”