Pepperfry opens first studio in Gujarat, many more to follow

Pepperfry, furniture and home marketplace, launched its first experience centre in Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Monday. This is Pepperfry’s 19th studio in the country. It is in line with Pepperfry’s strategy to build largest omnichannel business in the furniture and home segment in the country.

Ahmedabad is among the top 10 markets for Pepperfry with immense potential and huge demand for organized and branded furniture. The new studio is located at S G Highway near Rajpath Club and spans across an area of 3,500 sq.ft. The studio showcases a highly curated range of furniture and décor designs from a large variety of more than 120,000 products available on Pepperfry.com.

Customer looking to buy furniture can visit the studio to experience various types of furniture and décor products with different wood finishes and material types and get an idea of the superior quality of the furniture available on Pepperfry.com. Customers can also get expert advice on current trends and styles by engaging with the interior designers and architects who manage Studio Pepperfry.

In the last 2 years, the studios have emerged as key customer engagement touch points for Pepperfry. Speaking about the launch of Studio Pepperfry in Ahmedabad and expanding the offline presence across the country, COO and Founder, Pepperfry, Ashish Shah said, “We are very excited to launch our first Studio in Gujarat in Ahmedabad which is among our top 10 markets. We have been present in the state since inception through our fulfillment centre in Vadodara from where we service close to 25 small and large cities in Gujarat. Customers from the state have discerning taste and appreciation for good designs and with the launch of these Studios we will be more accessible to our customers and will help them build beautiful homes.”

He added, “We want to be present where are customers want us to be and will continue executing to our omni-channel strategy by opening many more Studios in the state and across the country this year. The Studio is also envisaged as a co-working space for the designer and architect community who can become our channel partners and help us in our overall vision to help build 20 million beautiful homes by 2020.”