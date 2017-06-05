Lenskart to invest Rs 100 crore on expansion; open 400 stores in 2 years

Ratan Tata-backed eyeware retailer Lenskart plans to invest over Rs 100 crore on business expansion, including opening of 400 stores, in the next two years.

According to a PTI report: The company, which has a strong online presence, is eyeing a total of 700 stores by March 2019 by targeting small towns, Tier II and III cities.

“As of now we have 300 stores across India and in the next two years we plan to open another 400 stores,” CEO, Lenskart, Peyush Bansal told PTI.

The current Lenskart stores in over 80 cities are based on franchise model, he added.

When asked about investment for the expansion, Bansal said the company will be putting in capital primarily around building back-end supply chain, while franchises would invest in opening stores.

“For us the total investment would run to around Rs 100 crore primarily to build supply chain, to be able to service all our stores and also train staff,” he told PTI.

Elaborating on the company’s expansion strategy, Bansal said it so far has received good response from the Tier I cities and was looking to expand its footprints in small towns.

“We have started entering some of these small cities. We have opened a store in Lucknow, one will soon be opened in Bareily,” Bansal was quoted by PTI as saying.

On expenditure on brand marketing and advertising, Bansal told PTI: “We would be spending close to Rs 140 crore in brand marketing and advertising over the next two years, apart from the back-end expenditure.”

Lenskart has raised over Rs 700 crore from investors, including Ratan Tata, IFC (venture capital arm of the World Bank) and Kris Gopalakrishnan (Infosys co-founder), among others.

In September last year, the company had raised an undisclosed amount from Premji Invest — the investment office of Wipro chief Azim Premji.