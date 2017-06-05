Brand Factory kicks off 10th year celebration with mega offers

Brand Factory, India’s leading fashion discount chain, a part of Future Lifestyle Fashion Limited celebrates 10 years of great discounts by announcing flat 50 per cent off on everything for everyone valid from June 7- 11.

Launched in October 2006 with its first store in Marthahalli – Bengaluru, Brand Factory today has 55 stores present across the country generating revenue more than Rs 1,200 crore.

In addition to flat 50 per cent discount on all brands, consumers will get gift vouchers worth Rs 1,000 on every bill of 10 items. Making it a super value deal, on every bill of Rs 2,000 customers will get vouchers of Rs 2,000.

Not only this, customers with a birth date of 10th of any month can purchase Converse Slippers worth Rs 499 at Rs.99 only. Students who have given their 10th standard exams this year can purchase stylish Umbro T-shirts worth up to Rs 699 at Rs 99 only.

Speaking about the celebrations, CEO, Brand Factory, Suresh Sadhwani says, “We are extremely delighted to be celebrating our 10th anniversary this year. Brand Factory is based on a unique concept of offering what attracts the most to the consumers, which is nothing but value discounts on their favourite brands. We would like to thank our customers for their continual patronage for 10 years and invite them to join in our celebrations and make the most of the exciting offers.”