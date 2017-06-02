Naspers’ Turkish e-commerce site, Markafoni to discontinue operations

Naspers’ Turkish e-commerce site, Markafoni announced on Thursday on its website that it will discontinue operations and close, effective 30 June, 2017.

Markafoni is an online shopping e-commerce site for Turkish consumers which deals in clothing and fashion accessories.

“Despite initial success, the business is not scaling sufficiently to be sustainable and in a challenging economic environment for this type of business, the decision was taken to close. Markafoni would like to thank its customers and business partners for their loyalty over the years,” the company said in a statement.

“We believe Turkey remains a good growth opportunity for these other businesses, which all continue to gain traction and scale,” it said.