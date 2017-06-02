KVIC bags single order worth over Rs 2 cr for khadi yoga kits

Home Retail KVIC bags single order worth over Rs 2 cr for khadi yoga...

    The Khadi and Village Industries Commission () on Thursday said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 2.63 crore for the supply of 15,000 khadi yoga kits to Indian missions abroad.

    Last year, KVIC started to offer Khadi yoga kits, designed by the National Institute of Design

    “It is the biggest order for any organisation dealing with yoga kits. Khadi has ‘zero carbon’ footprint, environment-friendly, swadeshi products,” Chairman, KVIC, was quoted as saying in a statement.

    According to Saxena, the mega order has been placed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

    Last year, KVIC started to offer Khadi yoga kits, designed by the National Institute of Design (NID).

