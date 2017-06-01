UrbanClap: It Can Help Transform Your House to Home

The process of transforming a house into a home is challenging and requires a great deal of efforts and brainstorming. For some, the task is quite easy (all thanks to their designing abilities) while for others it can be intimidating and quite a challenge. Luckily for the latter, there are skilled interior designers who with their years of experience can get the job in a restricted timeline while delivering great results.

I belong to the latter category. When I shifted to my new house in Chennai, it lacked the homely feel, and my interior designing abilities were not that good to inject the required amount of love and spice. For that matter, still isn’t. When I discussed my dilemma with a friend, she introduced me to UrbanClap, and after that, there was no looking back. I quickly installed the app and browsed through the best interior designers in Chennai on UrbanClap. After chatting with a few, I finally got someone who understood what I exactly wanted. That was the start of the transformation journey of my house to home. Here, I have listed the changes that were introduced in the décor to my house to turn it into a home.

Rugs Gave My House a Character

I never knew the need of rugs until the transformation. The versatile nature of rugs can easily give any space a character and the required amount of comfort and cosiness. From using them as the focal point in my living room to spreading a few across the house to increase the comfort factor, a lot can be done with rugs. After the completion of the project, the interior designer also gave me a few tips to maintain the beauty and longevity of my rugs.

A Playful Touch was Added by Cushions

Yes, cushions! I absolutely fell in love the way each cushion was used to add a touch of playfulness and class in every part of my house. The finesse and care with which the task of laying cushions got conducted was breathtaking and mind blowing at the same time. The designer kept in mind the theme of the room and the cushions added, matched to it. From floral to abstract to Disney themed cushions for my little one, everything was planned to perfection. I feel blessed to be introduced to UrbanClap.

The Walls Were Transformed

From changing the paint colour to adding texture (bricked look) and family photographs for a personal touch, the interior designer did it all. The look and most importantly the feel of my house was completely transformed, and I was in love with what I saw. Today, I keep rotating the pictures every month to give my space a fresh new look.

A Balcony Garden

If you also live in a metropolitan city like me, you would understand the craving for nature we have. Frankly speaking, I would have never thought of something like a balcony garden. Faux grass was laid to minimise cleaning, and the pots and vases were placed to perfection. My not-so-useful in-house swing finally got a well-deserved place. Now, I spend my evenings sitting on the swing with a cup of hot chocolate and a book in my hand. It was a dream, and now I am living it.

With UrbanClap, I successfully transformed the house I was living in to a home. I came across one of the best interior designers in Chennai who gave me a clear idea of how things would proceed and what will be the final look of my house. Not to forget, the experience was smooth and hassle-free with the clarity of everything I was paying for. Thank You, UrbanClap!