Urban Ladder appoints Jaipal Singal as Chief Financial Officer

Urban Ladder, one of India’s leading furniture and home decor brands on Thursday announced the appointment of Jaipal Singal as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Jaipal comes to Urban Ladder from Arvind fashion brands, and has previously been associated with Marks & Spencer and Mahindra Retail. Singal is a seasoned Chartered Accountant and comes with over 14 years of experience in leading positive financial outcomes for retail brands.

In the last 6 months Urban Ladder has made a strategic shift to open new distribution channels to achieve the next phase of growth. Retail will be a big focus area for Urban Ladder going forward with its first retail store opening in Bangalore in July’17. Urban Ladder is the leader in the online furniture space, and aims to become the leader in the offline furniture industry in India in the next 12 months.

Strengthening the leadership at Urban Ladder, Jaipal will lead the charge to improve the company’s profitability and set benchmark corporate governance standards. Urban Ladder aims to break even in the next 18 months, and is targeting an IPO in the next 4 years.

“We are very excited to have Jaipal on board at a time when we have made a strategic shift from being an e-commerce company to a retail brand. His vast experience in the retail sector is a fantastic addition for us. We are sure he will support the organisation in working towards our growth goals, as well as leading the charge to improve our profitability, and setting high standards for corporate governance.” said CEO and Co-founder, Urban Ladder, Ashish Goel.

Jaipal will be responsible to build a strong accounting function with world class governance practices. He will also drive financial efficiency across functions as a thought partner for strategic business decisions.

“This is a very exciting time to join Urban Ladder’s journey to build a million beautiful homes. I believe the offline format is the right answer to ensure homes across India have access to the Urban Ladder’s experience of furnishing homes. I look forward to contributing to Urban Ladder’s growth and building India’s most loved furniture and home decor brand.” said Singal.

Jaipal started his career with Akzo Nobel Coatings and then moved on to work with DIAB Core Materials Pvt. Ltd. In his past roles, Jaipal has led companies to achieve significant growth through acquisitions and business restructuring focusing of efficiencies to achieve economies of scale.