Home Big Grid Case Study: Standardizing an efficient ordering process in manufacturing, distribution

Case Study: Standardizing an efficient ordering process in manufacturing, distribution

By  
-
SHARE

A case study of how leading sports hydration brand has enforced new order submission policies to drive operational success.

As strong proponents of both in-person and online sales channels, Nuun uses two of the three solutions from ’s Omnichannel B2B commerce platform. This case study takes an indepth look at how Nuun has greatly increased efficiency across their sales and ordering operation, due specifically to their effectiveness in standardizing the use of ’s software.

Click Here To Download The Full Report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR