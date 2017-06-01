Amazon launches direct air freight service to China

Retail giant Amazon has launched direct cargo flights from the US to Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province.

The planes which were carrying products, including food, clothes and household appliances ordered by Chinese buyers, flew from New York, Chicago and Los Angels to the Chinese transportation hub, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport offered good logistics services to cross-border e-commerce platforms, sources with Amazon logistics services provider WherExpress.

The airport provided swift customs clearance, and the imports will now be distributed to consumers nationwide.

Amazon had said in March that it was “currently developing the air cargo service (for China) and will introduce it soon”.

The airport in Zhengzhou posted 275,000 tonnes of throughput of imported cargo in 2016, which included imported fruit, aquatic products, meat and live Australian cattle.