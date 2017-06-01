Retail Innovation: Set Wet launches personalized men’s grooming products

Marico Limited, one of India’s largest FMCG major, has launched a new variant of personalized deodorants for its marque male grooming brand – Set Wet. Pioneering a one of its kind personalization trend in the personal care category, the brand provides consumers the chance of creating their own unique Set Wet can with their face and name on it.

Youth today love to add a personal touch to the things they desire. From modifying bikes to personalizing t-shirts – being distinctive is in vogue. Set Wet, a brand synonymous with being ‘cool’ and ‘unique’, took note of this rising trend and propelled a first-of-its-kind individualized deodorant rooted in true personalization, whereby each can is customized to the person’s liking – right from being able to select the can color, to the photo and the name. This entire process has been given an interactive game-like feel to it, in order to make it more exciting and engaging for the consumer.

Not only did the brand set a new trend, but also embarked upon a #WheresYourFace campaign to launch this new range in an innovative and distinctive manner. The campaign began with Set Wet’s brand ambassador and one of Bollywood’s biggest stars today, Ranveer Singh, posting teasers on his Facebook page for a new ‘Scent-sational’ deodorant with his face on the can. This sparked curiosity and excitement among the readers, as many speculated on whether he was launching his own line of deodorants. However, Ranveer finally revealed the new customized range of Set Wet deodorants highlighting the fact that it’s not just him, but anyone could get their face on the Set Wet can. Recognizing the power of word-of-mouth and to keep this frenzy continuing, the brand roped in online influencers that further unraveled in a chain of nominations. From celebrities like Aalim Hakim (celebrity hairstylist), Rannvijay Singha (of Roadies fame), stand-up comedians – Kanan Gill and Abish Mathew to various male bloggers and stylists, each challenged the other through their Facebook and Twitter, to get their faces on the can with the hashtag #WheresYourFace. With an extensive reach of 3,952,727, the campaign is generating numerous conversations and high engagement levels, having driven a high number of registrations through just this.

Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, Anuradha Aggarwal says, “The youth is increasingly seeking personal connection and association to everything they own. Taking cognizance of this, we have launched the new range of personalized Set Wet cans thereby setting the trend and making us the avant-garde of the personal care category. What is additionally unique is that the brand has reached out to its TG through a campaign that leverages influencers thereby creating an impact at a more profound and conversant level.”