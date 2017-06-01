Fashion retailer Splash India hires Abhinav Zutshi as COO

Splash Fashions, Middle East’s largest fast- fashion retailer has announced the appointment of Abhinav Zutshi as the new COO for Splash India.

With over 15 years of experience in Retail, Distribution, Buying, Merchandising, Brand Management, Zutshi will drive the growth and expansion of the brand operations across the country.

With his strategic skills and deep understanding of customer insights, he will launch initiatives to deliver superior brand and customer experiences across all consumer touch points.

A veteran of the retail industry, Zutshi has held various leadership positions and has worked extensively with several retail brands like Forever 21, Jack & Jones, Ed Hardy, Adolfo Dominguez, amongst others.

Zutshi’s business acumen, creative ingenuity, commercial understanding and vast experience of leading lifestyle brands will aid Splash’s global vision in India.