Curated looks, personalized fashion by e-tailers help men buy right: Survey

As the e-commerce space offers the concept of fashion personalisation and curated looks to Indian consumers, a majority of men have started to appreciate how curated looks help them purchase the right products and dress better, a survey by LimeRoad has found.

The online survey was conducted online among the men scrapbooking community of LimeRoad. They were in the age group of 18 to 48.

As many as 69 per cent of the respondents believe that curated looks help them buy the right product, while 82.3 per cent of them said they dress better with it.

Also, 33.6 per cent voted in favour of buying a complete look rather than one product. This is possible in a customised way on LimeRoad’s scrapbooking feature, which helps users to create ‘styled looks’ by putting together an entire ensemble, including clothes, shoes, watches available on the platform. This apart, curated looks are also there to choose from.

The survey data reflects how men are consuming the fashion content on the platform, which has over 250 Indian and international brands on board.

CEO and Founder, LimeRoad.com, Suchi Mukherjee, said: “We have a dynamic community of 250,000 scrapbookers who curate fresh looks and help consumers style one product with another in many ways. We are solving a fundamental problem for men who want to be stylish – what to wear, and how to wear it.”