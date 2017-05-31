Cafe Coffee Day expands dessert portfolio; unveils a new range of sundaes

Cafe Coffee Day has expanded its dessert portfolio to unveil its best ever sundae spree with ‘Over The Top Sundaes’ – a range of super-loaded, rich sundaes offering an experience of unabashed indulgence with its assortment of flavours and ingredients.

Flavourful to the core, the fabulous four – Toffee Surprise, Cocoa Mocha, Rasgulla Royale and Cocoa Fudge have ‘more fun with every scoop’ written all over them. Just as the name suggests, ‘Over The Top Sundaes’ are full right to the brim with scoops of ice cream, sauces, nuts, cookies, whipped cream, popcorn, hot fudge and much more. Keeping up with the twist in the dessert tale, these CCD Sundaes are loaded with creamy richness that is superior in texture and unfold moments of pure fascination. It is served in a size that is large, sumptuous and beyond compare.

‘Over The Top Sundaes’ is designed to give those with a sweet tooth a sensorial overload. First is ‘Toffee Surprise’, a rich vanilla ice-cream on honey oat cookies with butterscotch nuts, toffee sauce and crunchy caramel popcorn topped with frothy whipped cream and a choco-stick. ‘Cocoa Mocha’ brings mouth-melting cocoa fudge with an espresso twist, on top of a crunchy cookie base, with two scoops of vanilla ice-cream, whipped cream and a crispy choco-stick. An absolute lip-smacking delight of cocoa versus coffee.

Another innovative offering is the ‘Rasgulla Royale’. It serves the classic Indian sweet with a twist. Imagine the age old charm of rasgulla with three scoops of vanilla ice-cream and rich rasmalai syrup topped with frothy whipped cream, almond flakes and a crispy choco-stick. Rasgulla Royale is a king-sized deliciousness for king- sized cravings. Next up is ‘Cocoa Fudge’, a rich cocoa fudge and vanilla ice-cream with a layer of cocoa. A summer twist unfolds when hints of juicy mango sauce come topped with frothy whipped cream, almond flakes and a crunchy choco-stick. It’s an overload of wow!

Speaking on the new sundaes CEO, Cafe Coffee Day, Venu Madhav said, “All through the summer to the special rainy months ahead, the sundae appeal at CCD reaches a new high with the well-crafted, all new ‘Over The Top Sundaes’’. Loaded with extra scoops, the four sundaes – Rasgulla Royale, Cocoa Mocha, Toffee Surprise and Cocoa Fudge have that little extra one can look forward to at their favourite CCD. Dessert specialists from Italy and India brought their ‘best in dessert love and expertise’ forward to create these offerings. After all, there’s always something new brewing at Cafe Coffee Day.”