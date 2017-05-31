Eveready to form JV with McLeod Russel India

Eveready today said it plans to enter into a joint venture with tea growing firm McLeod Russel India for development of the packet tea business through a separate entity.

“The company will initiate discussion with McLeod Russel India Ltd for participating in a joint venture as a strategic business partner for development of the packet tea business through a separate entity,” Eveready Industries India said in a statement.

Both the companies belong to the Williamson Magor Group and the alliance is subject to all necessary approvals.

The joint venture, if finalised, will bring their skills of marketing and distribution to focus and develop the packet tea business.

The company said the alliance will enable McLeod to have direct access to the Rs 10,000 crore packet tea market.

Eveready is into the business of dry cell batteries and also markets LED, CFL, and other lighting products, packet tea and small home appliances.