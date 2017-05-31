TataCliq turns one; announces week-long sale

Its celebration time at TataCLiQ.com, the Tata Group’s multi-brand phygital e-commerce business, as it turns one. Launched as a one-of-its-kind phygital marketplace, TataCLiQ.com has focused on providing a seamless, authentic and convenience-led online-offline experience for brand-conscious consumers. To spice up the 1st anniversary celebration, TataCLiQ.com is inviting customers to browse the newest and hottest products, especially during the Anniversary Sale, which kicks off on May 27, 2017.

The week-long sale will offer exciting promotions and deals under properties such as Brand of the Day, Mid-Afternoon Steals and The Evening Sale etc. Exclusive offers from over 100 brands including Voltas, Samsung, Jack & Jones and Celio, international labels such as s.Oliver, Phase Eight, New Look and Hawes & Curtis, and watches from Fossil, Guess and Casio, will be available at up to 30 per cent off. Axis Bank debit and credit card customers will get an additional 10 per cent off.

TataCLiQ.com has also flagged off its maiden brand campaign, promising customers a world of ‘New & Now’ – customers will find New and exclusive brands, products and collections, delivered Now, through the phygital network.

Commenting on the e-commerce website’s first anniversary, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ.com, Ashutosh Pandey said, “A year ago, we entered the e-commerce sector with a differentiated proposition, and today we are pleased to have made significant headway in establishing the premise of phygital retailing in India. We are thankful to our brand partners for their support. TataCLiQ.com has seen steady progress since launch, and has gained wide acceptability of discerning customers. We hope to continue to grow 100% year-on-year over the next few years and become a destination for the finest brands across categories. We will continue to focus on perfecting customer experience and building on the phygital proposition in the coming year as well.”

TataCLiQ.com lists more than 800 curated brands across Electronics, Mobiles, Apparel, Footwear, Watches, Handbags & Accessories and Luxury categories, with over 50 brands exclusively available on the portal.

Through partnerships with over 50 brands, TataCLiQ.com has integrated around 1,000 stores as part of its phygital network. With one of the most robust and scalable technology platforms, TataCLiQ.com currently has 1 million stock keeping units (SKUs) across categories. The network of 1,000 phygital stores fulfils about 50% of orders, which are shipped straight out of stores or collected by customers from the stores. TataCLiQ.com aims to launch 400 more brands on the platform in the coming year.