Koovs plc appoints affordable fast fashion expert Samantha Chilton as Head of Design

Koovs plc, the fashion-forward business focused on the young Indian e-commerce market, has appointed Samantha Chilton as Head of Design.

Chilton brings over 25 years’ experience in affordable, young fast-fashion, working for leading brands such as Primark, Arcadia, New Look, River Island, Top Man, Warehouse and George, across womenswear and menswear on both the retail and supply side of the UK market.

More recently, Chilton led the UK and Northern European womenswear design team at Primark from 2012 to 2016, when Primark was named as ‘a new force in the global rag trade’ by the Economist in 2015. Since Primark, she has also designed ranges targeted at Zara, Pull & Bear, Mango, Forever 21, River Island and BOOHOO.com, whilst working as a design consultant within supply.

Chilton comes with extensive international experience in working with global manufacturers in India, Bangladesh, China and Europe to provide affordable fast-fashion for the UK and western fashion markets.

She says, “Koovs is a young and dynamic fashion business, operating in a rapidly growing market with a hunger for western fashion. I am looking forward to the creative opportunity and to making Koovs the number one western fashion destination and a household name in India.”

CEO of Koovs, Mary Turner says, Sam has an absolute passion for affordable fast-fashion. She has a talent for delivering emerging seasonal ‘must-haves’ and first to market catwalk trends. She is highly experienced in working with the supplier base in India and so her strengths are aligned to our core strategy and goals.”