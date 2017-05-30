Mohit Kampani

CEO

Aditya Birla Retail

Mohit Kampani, the former managing director of Spencer’s Retail, is now a part of Aditya Birla Retail (ABRL), the operator of the More chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, as Chief Executive Officer.

Kampani took the charge of food and grocery retail business of the US $41 billion conglomerate from October 3.

An energetic business leader who believes his finest professional hour is yet to come, Kampani worked with Spencer’s for seven years in various operations and merchandising roles before taking on his current assignment in December 2012.

Kampani has over 20 years of experience in consumer facing businesses, of which nine years have been in retail. He started his professional life with Jumbo Electronics in Dubai post which he worked with ICI Paints in India in different roles.

Prior to Spencer’s, his most recent assignment had been with Colgate–Palmolive. Kampani strongly believes in the long-term potential of the food and grocery retail industry in India and is committed to its overall growth and development.

“I enjoy being in retail because one gets to learn something new and do something different every single day,” he says. While the dynamism of retail is motivational, Kampani admits that his biggest professional challenge continues to be attracting and managing human talent.

To actualise the full potential of India’s consumer universe, Indian retailers must keep the customer at the centre of every strategy, he asserts. “Indian retailers must look at the impact of every action through their shoppers’ eyes and do more and more keeping the shopper in mind.”