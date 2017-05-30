Home Food TN hotels, restaurants shut against GST

Hotels and restaurants across Tamil Nadu downed shutters on Tuesday in protest against the levy of 12-28 per cent Goods and Services Tax () which they said will affect tourism in the state.

In a statement issued earlier, SIHRA said the hospitality and hotel industry was suffering since 2009 due to economic and other conditions

However, small and roadside eateries functioned as usual.

The dawn-to-dusk (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) shutdown call was given by the Tamil Nadu Hotels and Restaurant Association and is supported by the (SIHRA).

“Due to the hotel strike we went to Puducherry to a friend’s place from Thanjavur enroute to Chennai. Had the hotels functioned as usual we would have stayed back in Thanjavur a day more,” J. Nitya, a housewife told IANS.

“Recently, the Supreme Court came with a judgement preventing any liquor sales within 500 metres of the National and State Highways, crippling the business of hotels which are located on the arterial roads,” it added.

