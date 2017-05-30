Delivery Hero buys Kuwait-based Carriage

Berlin-headquartered Delivery Hero has agreed to acquire Carriage, the food delivery platform based in Kuwait.

Founded by CEO Abdullah Jihad Almutawa, CFO Musab Jihad Almutawa, COO Khaled Youssef Alqabandi, and CTO Jonathan Lau, Carriage currently operates in the Gulf Council Countries (GCC).

An official press statement says the strong team of founders played a vital role in the acquisition and will stay on board post the deal.

It has a hybrid business model, it offers delivery marketplaces and also owns delivery services in the Middle East. Hence, it can add restaurants to the marketplaces that do not have their own delivery services or planning to discontinue the ones that they operate. Delivery Hero wants to be one of the leading brands that support this hybrid business model.

CEO of Carriage, Abdullah Jihad Almutawa said, “We are delighted to join forces with the leading global player in our space and are excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead of us. Becoming part of Delivery Hero will strengthen our business and extend our reach considerably.”

Delivery Hero is a leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace. Founded in 2011, the European unicorn has a presence in over 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East & North Africa. It also operates its own delivery service primarily in 50+ high-density urban areas around the world. With over US $1 billion in its coffers, the platform has been valued at more than US $3 billion during the previous rounds.

CEO of Delivery Hero, Niklas Östberg said, “Carriage is an innovative player in the Middle Eastern food delivery market with an excellent management team. It will be a perfect addition to our current offering under the Talabat brand and strengthen our foothold in this region, where we see significant growth potential.”