Nestlé introduces iron fortified noodles; to cut down sodium level further in Maggi

Nestlé India has launched iron fortified noodles as part of its mission to reduce sodium content in the noodles further by 10 per cent by 2020 and increasing micronutrient fortification, the company said in a statement.

“Over the last 10 years, we have brought down sodium levels by 32.7 per cent in our Maggi portfolio. We are committed to further bringing it down by 10 per cent by 2020,” the company said in a statement.

Nestlé India is exploring ways to fortify its mass consumption products to close the gap and contribute to the larger national objective, it said.

“With ‘Simply Good’ 2020 initiative, we are building a new, a better, and an even stronger Maggi brand driven by our purpose which is ‘enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future’. It is a step where we want to introduce products which offer healthier choices to our consumers as we simplify our ingredients and encourage home cooking. At the forefront of this drive is the commitment to reshape Maggi brand’s products to emphasize the use of familiar and common ingredients that people know and use for home cooking, from their own kitchen cupboard,” said Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, Suresh Narayanan.

The company said it has also introduced GDA (guideline daily amount) on packs to give transparent information about the nutrients like energy, total fat, saturated fat, sugar and sodium.