5 ways you can reduce food wastage in your retail outlet

Food is the essence of life and every human being, yet we waste a great deal of food daily. For any retailer, wastage of products comes with a great loss of expenditure. Also, with the ongoing eco-revolution, retailers are looking for more eco-centric ways to save money – the most expedient way being waste reduction. You can implement these easy solutions without major expenditures;.

Repurpose near-expired foods and tarnished produce

If you’ve got the space kept aside for food preparation, you can start making prepared food dishes with almost-expired dry good and bruised produce that customers won’t want to buy anyway. This will churn out new innovative products for you to bank on. Sell vegetable and grain salads by the kilo at a deli counter, or simply package salads and sandwiches for convenient, on-the-go lunches.

Compost—or produce energy

Retailers can habitually find a close by farm or commercial compost operation to turn their waste as feedstock. If there’s not one nearby, connect with other local retailers to explore the possibility of opening a new composting facility to serve. An innovative option is to partner with of wastewater organization that use anaerobic digestion to turn not only their own organic matter into electricity, but also take outside organic materials, which can include food scraps.

Sell post-peak produce at a discount

If some lettuce is starting to wilt, or apples have gotten bruised after sitting on the shelf, move them to a special discount section. Although, one has to check thoroughly before selling off old produce as clearance. Customers are always looking for a deal, allowing the store to generate some revenue alongside keeping produce out of the landfill.

Preserve and transport better

Switching to more protective containers can help prevent produce and other perishables from being bruised or crushed. It can also reduce environmental waste as well costs. Incorporate the use of eco friendly storage options to increase the longevity. Also, get your freezer updated and repaired on a regular basis.

Donate would-be food waste

France may be making it mandatory, but supermarkets are already one of the largest sources of food for food banks across the country. There’s rarely a shortage of people who can use free or low-cost healthy food, so find a local food bank or other NGO that you’d want to support and set up a pickup or dropoff routine. In addition to saving food and helping people avoid hunger, you can publicize the relationship to customers who may boost their loyalty out of respect for the program. Start a food drive in donating perishables to orphanages or supply to a food fair.

Conclusion

With the correct intention, these practices can be implemented to bring the best out of food wastage, with prolific results.

By: Mr. Tinku Singh – Group President and Chief Strategy Officer, SRS Group