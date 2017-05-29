Safeguard your consumer transactions with NCR’s newage POS

While selecting a POS for a business, a retailer should keep the following in mind:

This is what exactly NCR POS XR7 does. Ensuring the security of system data and safeguarding customer transactions is of critical importance for retailers. The NCR RealPOS XR7 has an encrypted MSR and also offers Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) solid state drives to help give you peace of mind.

It is designed to offer the sophisticated elegance of consumer grade technology, but with the robustness and reliability of industrial grade quality, giving retailers the best of both worlds. With its rugged die-cast aluminum chassis, long life LED display, projected capacitive touchscreen, and enterprise class solid state drive (SSD), the RealPOS XR7 is built to last. Our comprehensive environmental and compatibility testing, along with stringent manufacturing standards, helps ensure your system will provide years of dependable operation.

It delivers the performance you need in a stylish and versatile design that will blend seamlessly in virtually any retail environment, enhancing your brand image. As an added bonus it provides multi-touch and gesture support to make it easy for users to interact in a way that is most familiar to them in their everyday lives. Gesture interactions not only enhance the user experience, but also help you ring up those sales faster.

The NCR RealPOS XR7 is available with 15”, 18.5”, or a 21.5” touch display. This flexible platform makes it an ideal choice for use as either a POS or a kiosk and its versatile design lets you assist customers just about anywhere. Place it on a tabletop, kiosk pedestal, or even hang it on a wall or a pole—it fits wherever you need it most and saves space to give you extra room for customer service. You can also customize your solution with integrated options including an encrypted magnetic stripe reader (MSR) and a family of customer facing displays.

The NCR RealPOS XR7 represents the latest evolution of our design and usability thinking around point-of-sale terminals. The product form, materials and user interface builds on over a century of knowledge and global experience. The result is a culmination of design, functionality, and quality that goes beyond any point-of-sale solution in the market. After more than 130 years in the business, we are proud to have reinvented the POS.

Infinitas Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd is the exclusive Partner for NCR POS in India. For further details, contact omkar.bhat@infinitasts.com