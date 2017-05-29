Amazon open brick-and-mortar bookstore in New York

Online retail giant Amazon on Thursday opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in New York, selling a limited range of its highest-rated books.

The offerings are limited to just 3,000 titles, none of which have received fewer than four out of five stars by Amazon’s online customers, who are invited to post their own reviews on the website.

The store is spread over an area of 3,983 sq.ft. as compared to the multi-storey premises of rival Barnes and Noble – occupies a prime spot at Columbus Circle opposite Central Park.

Amazon was launched as an online bookseller in 1995 but now sells everything from designer clothes to groceries. It has six more brick-and-mortar stores in other cities. It opened its first store in its hometown Seattle in 2015.

Amazon plans to open 13 more brick-and-mortar bookstores in the United States before the end of the year, including a second one in New York, due to open this summer.