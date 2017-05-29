Jugnoo’s restaurant aggregator vertical, Menus, records phenomenal growth

Jugnoo, India’s leading hyper local startup, offering a diverse range of services like rides, ready to eat meals, restaurant food delivery, grocery and B2B Delivery, records phenomenal growth for its restaurant aggregator vertical, menus.

According to a ANI report: Within just four months of its soft launch, the app-based service that enables customers to order food from their favourite restaurants in the city has been expanded into 21 cities across India and has enrolled over 5,000 merchants, including prominent brands like Pizza Hut, KFC, Subway, Burger King and Domino’s.

With this expansion, Jugnoo becomes the only platform to offer this kind of service in Tier II and Tier III cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Vadodara, Indore and Bhopal.

Further, as Jugnoo is utilizing the logistics network of its B2B vertical for its restaurant food delivery segment, it is able to facilitate home delivery option for merchants who don’t have transportation means to do that. For customers, the service is not only convenient, but also more economical as they can avail huge discounts while placing orders via Jugnoo app.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Founder and CEO, Jugnoo, Samar Singla was quoted by ANI as saying, “We already have a good customer base in Tier II and Tier III cities due to our rides vertical. As we are adding more offerings to our platform, it is enabling us to grow really fast.

With Menus, we are witnessing a steady week-on-week growth of 20 per cent and plan to add around 1,000 new merchants every week. Currently servicing over 2,000 orders per day, the venture is a big boon for local merchants who are high on quality but don’t get enough visibility. Menus is helping them scale their business and fulfill their delivery requirements.”

“We keep coming up with a lot of festival campaigns that enable people living in metros to send gifts to their friends and relatives in smaller cities. Unlike other restaurant aggregators, who hire third party delivery partners, we ensure quick and convenient delivery through our own B2B logistics service,”Samar added.

Jugnoo’s Menus service is currently available in Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Noida, Bhopal, Vadodara, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Surat, Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Nashik, Ludhiana, Pune, Madurai and Nagpur. The platform targets to enroll a whopping 60,000 merchants and expand its reach to 60-80 cities by end of this year.