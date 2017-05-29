Manpasand Beverages teams up with Parle to cross promote products

Fruit juice manufacturer Manpasand Beverages is teaming up with biscuits and confectionery maker Parle Products to cross-promote their brands and achieve growth.

“The company is associating with Parle Products Pvt and plans to access 4.5 million outlets pan-India. In this association, both companies will cross-promote their brands and aim to achieve a significant market share in biscuits or snacks and the beverage industry,” Manpasand Beverages said in a regulatory filing today.

Manpasand Beverages is a fruit drink manufacturing company with a primary focus on mango fruit, which is the leading flavour for juice drinks in India. Company’s flagship brand, ‘Mango Sip’, a mango-based fruit drink, is strategically focused towards customers primarily based in semi urban and rural markets.

With a view to expand its product portfolio and target the urban markets, Manpasand launched its ‘Fruits Up’ range of products which offers fruit drinks and carbonated fruit drinks in different flavours. Without any synthetic base, ‘FRUITS UP’ is made up of natural ingredients and comes in a range of carbonated and non-carbonated fruit drinks. With ‘FRUITS UP’, the company plans to capture part of the huge carbonated drinks market, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 25,000 crore.

Recently, the company has entered into packaged tender coconut water segment through their new brand, ‘Coco Sip.’ In terms of health drinks, ‘Manpasand ORS’ is afloat in North Eastern and soon has plans to go pan India.