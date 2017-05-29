VLCC acquires nutraceutical maker Wellscience

Beauty and wellness firm VLCC today said it has acquired nutraceutical products maker Wellscience that would enable entry into the new business.

The company would sell ayurvedic and herbal products under the new brand VLCC Wellscience.

VLCC did not disclose the deal amount.

“To be rebranded VLCC Wellscience, the company’s products are all ayurvedic or herbal and address condition specific wellness needs of customers,” the company statement said.

Gurgaon-based Wellscience offers nutraceutical supplements and personal care products and has a direct selling network of over 35,000 associates.

VLCC Group Chairman Mukesh Luthra said: “VLCC is now further extending its presence in the high-growth Fast Moving Healthcare Goods (FMHG) segment, with its foray into the nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals segment, and retailing these products through the direct selling channel.”

Wellscience is promoted by Lajinder Bawa who will continue to lead the business as the CEO of VLCC Wellscience.

“We believe that the brand values of Wellscience are in sync with the values of VLCC and this partnership will provide us the necessary thrust required for our next level of growth,” Bawa said.